Steelers WR Sweed out, but LB Timmons expected to play vs. Bears

Published: Sep 18, 2009 at 12:50 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver Limas Sweed won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears because of a sprained foot.

Starting linebacker Lawrence Timmons (high ankle sprain) is expected to play against the Bears, although it's uncertain whether he will start. Timmons was injured during a Aug. 22 preseason game against the Washington Redskins and wasn't in uniform for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Tennessee Titans when Keyaron Fox took his place.

Timmons left practice early Wednesday and didn't sound optimistic about playing, but he went through full practices Thursday and Friday.

Sweed was hurt during practice Wednesday and hasn't practiced since then. Rookie Mike Wallace is expected to be the Steelers' No. 3 receiver, with Shaun McDonald taking Sweed's spot on the active roster.

