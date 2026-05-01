Steelers WR DK Metcalf will not face charges for an in-game altercation with Lions fan

DETROIT -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not face any charges stemming from an incident with a Detroit Lions fan during a game last December.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that it will not pursue a criminal complaint against Metcalf following an investigation into the incident between Metcalf and Ryan Kennedy.

CBS cameras caught Metcalf and Kennedy, a Lions fan wearing a blue wig and a blue and black shirt that aligned with Detroit's colors, having an exchange along the rail in the second quarter of Pittsburgh's 29-24 victory on Dec. 21.