Steelers' Woodley could sit next week after injury vs. Pats

Published: Oct 30, 2011 at 11:33 AM

The last thing the Pittsburgh Steelers need is another injured linebacker. But that was the case again Sunday after linebacker LaMarr Woodley was sidelined against the New England Patriots with a left hamstring injury that will likely force him to miss next week's rematch with the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Woodley was injured late during the third quarter when he pulled up while pass rushing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He was replaced by Chris Carter.

The Post-Gazette also reported Sunday that linebacker James Farrior, who was inactive, has a torn calf that could sideline him until December.

The Steelers also entered Sunday's game without James Harrison (eye surgery) and Jason Worilds (thigh), though the newspaper reported that Harrison will be examined this week and could return against Baltimore.

If the Steelers don't regain any of the injured linebackers, the starters next week would likely be Carter, Stevenson Sylvester, Larry Foote and Lawrence Timmons.

