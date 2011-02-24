Steelers won't place transition tag on CB Taylor

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not use the transition tag on cornerback Ike Taylor, according to a league source Thursday.
There had been reports and speculation that the team would do so, but that will not be the case. The Steelers plan to be competitive in retaining Taylor and tackle Willie Colon, who missed the entire season due to a torn Achilles' tendon, but are waiting until they see the new CBA before entering into negotiations.
Taylor is a six-year starter who would be one of the top free agents at his position.
He revealed during the week leading up to Super Bowl XLV that he and the Steelers were discussing a new contract.
"There have been conversations," Taylor said in Fort Worth, Texas. "I've talked with a few people in this organization about remaining here. They know I want to retire as a Steeler."
The Steelers used the franchise tag on outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley, and Woodley on Wednesday signed the tender, which was worth slightly more than $10 million.
Last year, the team utilized both the franchise and transition tag initially, then worked out a long-term deal with franchise defensive tackle Casey Hampton.