Steelers win key game in Cincy, 27-13

Notes: The Steelers held Rudi Johnson to 65 yards, extending their streak to 18 games without allowing a 100-yard rusher. Johnson was the last to do it. ... Pittsburgh has won six of the last seven and nine of the last 11 against Cincinnati. ... Roethlisberger was the only NFL starter without an interception. He improved to 9-0 as a starter on the road. ... Bengals first-round pick LB David Pollack hurt his left knee and left the game for an examination in the second half. He and the team declined to reveal the results. "I doesn't feel good," he said.