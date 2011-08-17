Steelers will use age to their advantage to keep defense going

With experience serving as the game's greatest teacher, the defensive core has an invaluable understanding of their identity and how they must perform. That's comes across in their communication and willingness to call out teammates for failing to play up to the standard. It's also revealed in some of the big plays that come from relying on instincts. For instance, Troy Polamalu has picked off balls while freelancing in coverage, but it's Ryan Clark's ability to cover for him in the back end that allows it to happen. Their chemistry gives them the chance to improvise, something that's tough to do without a lot of time together.