Steelers will try to freeze Tebow Time

Published: Jan 02, 2012 at 06:10 AM

Inside the matchup:

Fast facts:

» Elvis Dumervil and Von Miller combined for 21 sacks this season.

» The Steelers put up 161 yards rushing in Cleveland. Expect Isaac Redman (92 yards) to get the ball often with Rashard Mendenhall's knee injury.

» These two teams last met in the playoffs in the 2005 AFC Championship. The Broncos were the two seed, but were bested by the sixth-seeded Steelers, 34-17.

