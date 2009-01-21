Steelers will don road whites, in which they're 2-0 in Super Bowls

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will wear their white road uniforms against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, just as they did when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks for the NFL title three years ago in Detroit.
The Cardinals, as the Super Bowl's designated home team, chose to wear their red home jerseys in the Feb. 1 game in Tampa, Fla.
In Super Bowl XL in February 2006, the Steelers had the option of wearing their black home jerseys, but they elected to wear white after playing and winning three road playoff games in three weeks.
This will be only the third time in their seven Super Bowl appearances that the Steelers will wear white. They also wore white while defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX in January 1975.
