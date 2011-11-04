Steelers will be smart, beat Ravens through the air this time

THE LUCK SWEEPSTAKES ELIMINATION GAME:Rams-Cardinals. Right now, it's a four-horse race for Andrew Luck. St. Louis, Arizona, Indianapolis and Miami. Here's the thing: I think this sweepstakes gets down to two teams pretty soon, and it will be the Dolphins and the Cardinals, because the Rams will go on the road and win this game. Arizona is having trouble beating anyone no matter if Kevin Kolb or John Skelton is playing QB. St. Louis is getting better (defense) and healthier (Steven Jackson) and the Rams will win a few games between now and the end of the season. So will Indianapolis. The Colts have the potential to score a lot of points in any given game at home, and I can see them winning two or three games. Miami has no quarterback and is in the toughest division in the league. The Cardinals? After this week they're at Philly, San Francisco and St. Louis for a three-game road trip. Then home for Dallas and San Francisco again. So they'll be sitting at one win when they host Seattle and Cleveland in two of the final three weeks, with Luck on the line.