Steelers' Ward undergoes routine shoulder surgery

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward underwent minor shoulder surgery this week, but he apparently will not need an operation to repair the right knee he injured during the AFC Championship Game.
Ward sprained his knee against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 18, but he recovered to make two catches for 43 yards as the Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII on Feb. 1.
After the Steelers won their second NFL title in the last four seasons, Ward said he might need knee surgery.
The shoulder operation was a routine procedure that shouldn't disrupt Ward's preparation for next season. He made 81 catches for 1,043 yards and seven touchdowns, his best season statistically in five years.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press