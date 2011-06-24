Steelers' Ward to serve as campaign spokesman for Craftsman

Published: Jun 24, 2011 at 05:49 AM

It might be tough for Hines Ward to top his victory on season 12 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" before the NFL lockout ends. But he's making the most of his heightened celebrity status, signing with Craftsman as a campaign spokesman, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday.

Ward was hired to promote Craftsman's new interactive online series titled "SCREW'D: Where Survival Comes Down to the Right Tools," which will run from August to October and give amateurs the chance to win up to $50,000 through do-it-yourself projects.

"The promotion is similar to 'DWTS,' " Ward told the newspaper. "Taking a guy like myself who's never danced a day in his life to going all the way and winning the Mirror Ball trophy. ... I want to just help people go out there and let them know if I can go out there and dance, that they can go out there and win this competition."

Ward said his dancing prowess on the reality sensation "definitely created some more fanfare. I thought I was known in (the) football world, but now I'm being recognized by females all over."

Said Ward: "It's just been a great offseason for me, even though we're going through a crisis (with the) NFL lockout. ... For me, the sky's the limit."

Ward, 35, is entering the 14th season of a decorated NFL career, which includes four Pro Bowl appearances along with 11,702 receiving yards and 83 touchdown catches.

