Steelers' Ward says knee not seriously injured

Published: Sep 24, 2007 at 10:35 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward said an MRI exam on his bruised knee revealed no damage.

Ward, injured in the third quarter of a 37-16 victory over San Francisco on Sunday, walked without a limp while reporting to a team meeting Monday.

Ward was hurt when he took a helmet to the knee, forcing him to leave the game. Coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday the preliminary diagnosis was a bone bruise, but the team plans no further injury update until Tuesday.

The team has not said which knee Ward injured while he was the intended receiver on consecutive plays during a stalled Steelers drive early in the third quarter.

It is uncertain if the injury will prevent the four-time Pro Bowl receiver from playing Sunday at Arizona.

