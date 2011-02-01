Steelers' Ward on labor talks: 'Get this issue done and move on'

Although there has been little obvious progress in the talks, a ruling came Tuesday in the union's complaint that the league improperly negotiated TV contracts -- and both sides claimed victory. Special Master Stephen Burbank rejected the union's request that $4 billion in 2011 TV payments to the league be put in escrow in the event of a lockout. He also awarded the union damages from the league because of violations in "the NFL's negotiation of lockout insurance in its contracts with ESPN and NBC."