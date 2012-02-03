Steelers' Ward meets with Rooney, Tomlin without guarantees

Published: Feb 03, 2012 at 02:17 PM

Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward reiterated on Friday what he said last month: He wants to return to the Steelers next season and will take a pay cut to make it happen.

Now, he conceded to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the ball is in the Steelers' court, though he did say that he has met with team president Art Rooney II and coach Mike Tomlin without receiving any commitments.

"They really didn't say [definitively]," Ward told the Post-Gazette. "It wasn't good, it wasn't bad. We were just talking."

Ward, who will turn 36 in March, is scheduled to make $4 million next season.

"I just wanted to let them know I want to be here, I want to play," Ward told the newspaper. "I have two years on my contact. I know I have to restructure, but, under the circumstances, I think I can still play football."

A decision should come soon. The Post-Gazette reported last month that a clause in Ward's contract stipulates that he must be released or guaranteed his job with the Steelers by March 1.

Ward, in his 14th season, had only 46 receptions this season, his lowest total since his rookie season. He finished with 381 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

