Steelers' Ward doubtful for Sunday

Published: Sep 25, 2007 at 12:17 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has a sprained right knee and is doubtful for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Ward has missed only three games due to injury in 10 NFL seasons, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he hasn't ruled Ward out of the game.

"I have learned not to count a guy like Hines Ward out," Tomlin said. "That's why I'm saying it's being characterized as doubtful. We'll take it day to day and see where he is."

Ward, injured during a 37-16 victory over San Francisco on Sunday, walked without a limp while reporting to a team meeting Monday, but was on crutches later in the day.

Ward was hurt while being the intended receiver on consecutive plays during a Steelers drive early in the third quarter. He had one reception before leaving the game, extending the four-time Pro Bowl receiver's streak to 136 consecutive games with at least one catch.

Steelers center Sean Mahan also sprained a knee against the 49ers, but stayed in the game by wearing a brace. He is expected to play Sunday.

"It may limit him somewhat in practice (Wednesday), but we expect him to be up and running and ready to go definitely by Thursday," Tomlin said.

Rookie tight end Matt Spaeth is questionable because of the bruised quadriceps that kept him out of the 49ers game. Spaeth caught two touchdown passes in the Steelers' first two games.

