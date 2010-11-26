Steelers vs. Raiders was hardly a battle of the decades

Quick sidebar -- I'd be remiss if I didn't offer my official list of the Ten Best Teams of the Super Bowl Era:

1. 1975-79 Steelers: Four Lombardis, six years, zero debate.

2. 1981-89 49ers: Starring the best QB of the last 30 or so years.

3. 1966-67 Packers: The toughest team to place on a 'Super Bowl era' list because they fell off the table after those first two seasons; then again, they'd won three more titles earlier in the decade.

4. 1972-1982 Cowboys: Only two titles, but came very close against Pittsburgh in two Super Bowls, then went to four straight NFC Championship games after the second loss to the Steelers.

5. 1992-95 Cowboys: Could've been more had it not been for Switzer; then again, could've been fewer had Neil O'Donnell not forgotten which team Larry Brown played for.)

6. 2001-08 Patriots: Three titles in four years is remarkable … but Spygate, the Tuck Rule and David Tyree keep Belichick's modern dynasty from ranking higher.

7. 1971-73 Dolphins: Undefeated is undefeated … plus, they repeated the following season.

8. 1982-1993 Redskins: Testament less to the fluid roster, especially at QB, than the one constant during their run: Joe Gibbs.

9. 1971-1980 Raiders: Six out of seven division crowns, culminating with a win in Super Bowl XI; two losses to Pittsburgh in the AFC title game, and another in Denver featuring an awful call at the goal line.

10. 1990-93 Bills: Norwood gets a little too much abuse, given that his infamous kick was a 47-yarder. Still, if he hits that one, they might've gone on a dynastic roll.

Also receiving votes: Vikings (1968-1980); Bears (1984-1990); Giants (1986-1990); 'Colts (2003-present); Steelers (2004-present).