Steelers vow NFL's crackdown on hits won't change style

"We can't go around hitting guys in the head, they made that point and we understand that," Clark said. "Obviously they wanted to make it a big issue, with the media showing the hits over and over again. They had to make a statement, and I think they did. But where do you go from here? We don't want to see guys with blown ACLs and thigh bruises and hip replacements. It's a touchy subject. We've got to find a way to hit these guys within the rules."