Around the NFL

Steelers unsure when -- or if -- Le'Veon Bell will report

Published: Nov 04, 2018 at 03:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

When will the bell toll on Le'Veon Bell's self-imposed exile from the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The prolific running back has to report to the team and sign his franchise tender by Nov. 13 or he won't be eligible to play this season season. So far, Bell and his representatives haven't told the Steelers when -- or if -- he will report to the team, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

It's anyone's guess if Bell will indeed report to the Steelers in the days ahead. Bell said he'd show up on Labor Day; he didn't. He was reportedly aiming to return during Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye; that didn't happen and last week's trade deadline didn't spur him into signing his tender, either.

With the Steelers playing two games over the next five days, Bell wouldn't be available to play for Pittsburgh until Week 11.

If he doesn't sign his tender by the Nov. 13 deadline and continues to forfeit more than $855,000 per week in search of a new contract, the Steelers will have to decide whether or not they'd be willing to franchise tag or transition tag Bell in 2019 in hopes of working out a potential trade deal.

Bell sacrificing a chance to test the free-agent market in 2019 by not signing his tender seems unlikely, but Bell's prolonged absence has trained us to expect the unexpected.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Broncos

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue. He is officially questionable to play this weekend in Denver.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear. The Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
news

Marlon Mack on trade discussion with Colts: 'Just had an agreement with what's best for me'

Colts running back Marlon Mack recently requested a trade. On Thursday, he held what felt like a goodbye press conference with the only franchise he's known since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW