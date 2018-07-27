Steelers top NFL's best receiver duos IF Josh Gordon's absent

You read that right. Gordon is a big-bodied receiver -- reminiscent of Calvin Johnson at times -- who can be one of the toughest receivers in the league if he can stay on the field. I don't see any cornerback right now who can cover Gordon man to man when the 6-foot-3 wideout is at his best. I don't care if you're the best cornerback out there -- he's going to be a tough matchup. Meanwhile, Landry eclipsed 90 receptions in each of the last three seasons in Miami and does most of his damage in the slot. He'll have favorable matchups weekly because there aren't many nickel corners who can contain him, especially if Gordon attracts attention on the outside.