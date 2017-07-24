 Skip to main content
Steelers to wear patch in tribute to Dan Rooney

Jul 24, 2017
Kevin Patra

The Pittsburgh Steelersunveiled a uniform patch that players will wear to honor the late Dan Rooney.

The patch contains Rooney's initials "DMR" (Daniel Milton Rooney) inside a black and gold shamrock. In April, Rooney died at the age of 84.

"We wanted to have something my dad would be proud of and really called out parts of his life that were important to him," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "The shamrock is something he would be happy about.

"I know he wouldn't want us to make too much of a fuss. I think wearing a jersey patch, he would be proud of that. It's a great way for all of us to remember what he meant to each one of us and what he meant to the organization."

Dan Rooney served as the United States Ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012.

"It's going to mean so much to wear it," Maurkice Pouncey said of the patch. "For me personally, I was really close to him. He was an excellent guy, a great person to be around. He knew everybody. He was really respected. I hope we can honor him as much as possible. It would mean a lot to all of us players and Steelers Nation."

The Steelers wore a jersey patch when team founder Art Rooney Sr. died in 1988. They donned a helmet decal when legendary coach Chuck Noll died in 2014.

