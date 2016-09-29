Around the NFL

Steelers to use RB Le'Veon Bell more as a receiver

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 02:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Le'Veon Bell's return from a three-game suspension provides a playmaking boost to a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that has seen a talent drain due to suspensions, injury and ineffectiveness.

Martavis Bryant's yearlong suspension sapped playmaking opposite Antonio Brown. Markus Wheaton struggles with consistency (three drops in Week 3). Sammie Coates has proven to be a one-trick pony. Tight end Ladarius Green, Heath Miller's replacement, hasn't played a snap. Now ascending slot receiver Eli Rogers is "very questionable" to play this weekend because of a turf toe injury.

Of the Steelers' current offensive weapons, two of the top three are running backs: Bell and DeAngelo Williams.

Pittsburgh will try to get the duo on the field together more versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Bell, one of the premier pass-catchers out of the backfield, could be used as a receiver in certain formations.

"In a way, yes," Roethlisberger said when asked if Bell could play in the slot, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Listen, we're not going to put him at wide receiver and use DeAngelo at running back, but we will, I think, have them both on the field and move them out of the backfield.

"We're not going to take RB off the front of (Bell's) name and put WR, but I definitely think he is one of our best receivers."

With Bell on the sidelines to start 2016, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson leaped ahead as the best dual-threat back in the league. The Cards often deploy Johnson in passing formations to create mismatches. Bell said he'd like to dabble more in the slot game.

"Last year, we started to get into more me moving around and things like that," Bell said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I want to continue to grow, and as long as I keep going out there doing what I'm doing and don't fall off from what I've learned already as they keep adding things on, I'll be fine."

Bell should still get the bulk of the carries in his return, but with the current questions at receiver, getting the talented back involved heavily in the passing game is a necessary move for Big Ben.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
news

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Vikings working to hire Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

The Vikings are entering the final stages with the front-runner for their vacant general manager position. Minnesota is working to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears hire Chiefs exec Ryan Poles as new general manager

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Chicago Bears' general manager job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

McDermott: No decision on possible Brian Daboll replacement will be made without Josh Allen

Brian Daboll is again a hot name in the head coaching carousel and it seems somewhat likely he could leave. If Bills HC Sean McDermott has to hire a replacement, star QB Josh Allen will have a say on who it is.
news

Andy Reid empathizes with Bills after overtime loss: 'I wouldn't be opposed' to OT rules change

The finish to the most thrilling Divisional Round in ages might have been the only letdown from the entire weekend, with the Chiefs and Bills engaging in a battle that has generated as much discourse about overtime rules as the epic game itself.
news

LaFleur: Packers 'hopeful' to retain 'best receiver in the league' Davante Adams before free agency

Much of the immediate questions following Green Bay's Divisional Round exit centered on the future of Aaron Rodgers. Lost in the shuffle was Rodgers' most important and trustworthy target, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, who is headed toward free agency in the spring unless he and the Packers can come to an agreement on a new deal.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW