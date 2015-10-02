Steelers to try out kickers Chris Boswell, Kai Forbath

NFL Media's James Palmer reported the Steelerswill try out free agent Chris Boswell, who was with the New York Giants in training camp. In addition, the team also plans to try out former Redskins kicker Kai Forbath, a source informed of his plans told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Both try outs are scheduled for Saturday.
Less than two weeks ago, coach Mike Tomlin insisted he had no concerns about Scobee after the kicker missed two field goals in the season opener and an extra point in Week 2.
It certainly appears that Tomlin has changed his mind after Scobee missed two more field goals in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter in last night's crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Steelers acquired Scobee and his $3.425 million salary in exchange for a sixth-round pick. It might be time to cut the cord on that investment, as Tomlin couldn't trust his kicker on a pair of fourth-down opportunities in overtime of Thursday's game.