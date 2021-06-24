Around the NFL

Steelers to host 2021 training camp in Pittsburgh, set to return to Latrobe in 2022

Published: Jun 24, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be holding training camp on the road in 2021.

The team announced it would hold camp at Heinz Field and the club's sports complex.

The Steelers had traditionally held training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. However, COVID-19 protocols will force Pittsburgh home for another year.

"We are disappointed we won't be holding our 2021 training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA," spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. "We were prepared to safely host training camp on campus with fans, but unfortunately our plan was not approved due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

"We will now have training camp, which is slated to begin in late July, split between Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Once our practice schedule is finalized, we will announce plans to host fans at Heinz Field for a select number of practices.

"We appreciate the support of Saint Vincent College and the Latrobe community, and we look forward to returning to campus in 2022."

Slated to play in the Hall of Fame Game versus the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers are permitted to begin training camp on July 21 -- earlier than the 30 other clubs, who can start on July 27.

During mandatory minicamp, coach Mike Tomlin expressed his exasperation that it was unclear if the Steelers would be on the road for training camp.  

"I thought I would know by now," Tomlin said at the time, via Steelers Wire. "We don't always get what we want when it comes to policy and global decision making and things of that nature. I had hoped to get some clarity by now, but I haven't ...

"I've got some calendars on my desk, so I'm ready for whatever. Rest assured, regardless of where we are and when we are, we'll be ready."

He now knows the club will be home for training camp once again.

It's unfortunate Steelers fans won't get the full camp experience we've come to expect in Latrobe. The hope is next year brings normalcy that will allow the team to return to Saint Vincent College.

