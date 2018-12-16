Steelers thwart Tom Brady, Patriots in implication-laden win

If things are not quite that dire for the Patriots, they are still unexpected. After consecutive losses, the Patriots have not yet clinched the AFC East and, right now, they are the AFC's No. 3 seed, with the Chiefs and Texans ahead of them. If the seedings remain that way, it would be the first time since 2009 that the Patriots are not a No. 1 or 2 seed and it would be the first time they would have to play on Wild Card Weekend since Ray Rice and the Ravens demolished them at home to end that season. This is also the first time since 2009 that the Patriots, who are 3-5 on the road this season, have lost five regular-season games.