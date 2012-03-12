Steelers tender offer to WR Mike Wallace

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 11:45 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered an offer to restricted free agent wide receiver Mike Wallace.

The Steelers did not release what the players were tendered, though general manager Kevin Colbert said recently the team would do what it could to keep Wallace. The Steelers have the right to match any offer made to Wallace or would receive compensation if he signs with another team, likely a first-round draft pick.

Wallace made the Pro Bowl after leading the Steelers with 72 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in 2011. He's one of the NFL's top deep threats with an average of 18.7 yards per reception during his three-year career.

The Steelers also tendered offers to CB Keenan Lewis, S Ryan Mundy, TE David Johnson and offensive linemen Doug Legursky and Ramon Foster.

Colbert was adamant during last month's NFL combine that re-signing Wallace was a priority. The Steelers are thin at wide receiver following the release of veterans Hines Ward and Arnaz Battle and Jerricho Cotchery's free agency.

Wallace said repeatedly throughout the season and in recent weeks through his Twitter account that he wants to remain in Pittsburgh, where he has developed a solid rapport with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is the leader of a talented young group that includes Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders.

If Wallace returns he'll be playing for a revamped coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley replaces Bruce Arians and assistant Amos Jones will coach the running backs while Kirby Wilson recovers from a late-December fire in his home that left him with third-degree burns.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Wilson's recovery is going well and he expects Wilson to return at some point next season.

"He has surprised the doctors with the rate of recovery," Tomlin said of Wilson. "Obviously, we still have a long way to go, but it has been just awesome to watch him go through this process and see the improvement in him."

Tomlin is also eager to get to work with Haley, calling it a "ridiculous bonus" that the former Kansas City Chiefs head coach was available. Tomlin isn't sure what the offense will look like when Haley is done with it but is eager to watch the process.

"Obviously, I think we need to have a defined personality, but that's centered around playing to our strengths," Tomlin said. "That changes, of course, depending on what our strengths are. Obviously, we have a solid, franchise-type quarterback. We have some emerging outside talent at wide receiver ... Our personality, obviously, is going to be one that is built and geared toward our strengths."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen reworked his contract to clear cap space, and the Chicago Bears nixed their deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. NFL.com is tracking all of Friday's free agency news.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo injured at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered an injury Friday at the Wolverines' pro day.
news

Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive contributor. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas is re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW