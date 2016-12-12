Steelers teammates gush over Le'Veon Bell's heroics

"Awesome. Awesome. Awesome,"Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said of Bell's heroics, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.
A versatile receiver, Bell also put 62 yards through the air, giving him 298 total yards in full. That's 23 more than the Bills had all afternoon, making Bell the first player this season to outgain an opponent.
"Heaven," was the word used by Stephon Tuitt to describe Bell's exploits, with the defensive tackle saying: "I love food, so (watching Bell) was like having a buffet of food."
Chalking up his fifth career game of 200-plus scrimmage yards, Bell himself was surprised by the monstrous workload that triggered all three of Pittsburgh's touchdowns.
"I looked up in the fourth quarter today and saw that I had 31 carries and I was like, 'Man, I have 31 carries?'" Bell said. "It was a total team effort."
The workhorse back finished with 42 total touches, which offers the only cautionary footnote to an otherwise beautiful performance.
Since his Week 11 stomping of the Browns, Bell is averaging an incredible 35 touches per game. He's been the key to Pittsburgh's four-game win streak, but will it lead to him wearing down when it matters most? He doesn't seem to think so.
"I just think my work ethic really shows," said Bell. "I don't think there are a lot of backs who can do the things that I can do. I take pride in staying in the game."