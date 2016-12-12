Around the NFL

Steelers teammates gush over Le'Veon Bell's heroics

Published: Dec 12, 2016 at 03:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

There was no more dominant performance on Sunday than what we saw from Le'Veon Bell.

The dazzling Steelers running back systematically lashed the home-team Bills for a franchise-record 236 yards on the ground off a whopping 38 carries.

"Awesome. Awesome. Awesome,"Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said of Bell's heroics, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

A versatile receiver, Bell also put 62 yards through the air, giving him 298 total yards in full. That's 23 more than the Bills had all afternoon, making Bell the first player this season to outgain an opponent.

"Heaven," was the word used by Stephon Tuitt to describe Bell's exploits, with the defensive tackle saying: "I love food, so (watching Bell) was like having a buffet of food."

Chalking up his fifth career game of 200-plus scrimmage yards, Bell himself was surprised by the monstrous workload that triggered all three of Pittsburgh's touchdowns.

"I looked up in the fourth quarter today and saw that I had 31 carries and I was like, 'Man, I have 31 carries?'" Bell said. "It was a total team effort."

The workhorse back finished with 42 total touches, which offers the only cautionary footnote to an otherwise beautiful performance.

Since his Week 11 stomping of the Browns, Bell is averaging an incredible 35 touches per game. He's been the key to Pittsburgh's four-game win streak, but will it lead to him wearing down when it matters most? He doesn't seem to think so.

"I just think my work ethic really shows," said Bell. "I don't think there are a lot of backs who can do the things that I can do. I take pride in staying in the game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 7

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s accuracy issues might have an explanation. Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston.
news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox admits he 'could be better' while working on settling into expanded role on defense

The numbers would seem to indicate Father Time is catching up to Fletcher Cox. But, upon further review, the Eagles' scheme change under new DC Jonathan Gannon could actually be to blame.
news

Ravens' Odafe Oweh: 'No ill intent' on hit that gave Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater a concussion in Week 4

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion and was ruled out just before halftime during Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. Rookie Odafe Oweh, who delivered the devastating blow, said he wasn't trying to do anything malicious.
news

Bills' Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: 'It's Week 5'

Ahead of a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Bills WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen explain why they can't focus on past results.
news

Packers agree to terms with former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith has found a new home. The linebacker agreed to terms with the Packers on Thursday. Smith was reported to be near a deal with the Pack on Wednesday night and was finalizing details with the club.
news

Dalvin Cook aims to play through ankle injury while getting back to 100 percent: 'That's the plan'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook admits his ankle is not 100 percent, but he intends to keep playing through it and get back to top form along the way. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Joey Bosa 'did piss me off, so good job for that'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted Wednesday that Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa's comments following Los Angeles' win Monday did get to him a bit. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday; door still open to play Sunday

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss practice Wednesday, but still left the door open for him to play Sunday against the Cardinals. 
news

Patriots trade All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers for 2023 sixth-round pick

Stephon Gilmore has a new NFL home. The Patriots traded the All-Pro cornerback Wednesday to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields permanent starter

Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback -- permanently. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that the rookie will remain the starter moving forward, even though Andy Dalton is slated to be a full participant in practice Wednesday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'not giving up on this season' despite struggles in Steelers' 1-3 start

The 2021 NFL season has not gone as planned for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday that he has no plans to give up on this year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW