Steelers take James Conner as RB stays in Pittsburgh

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2015 while being checked during rehab for a torn MCL. He overcame the battle with cancer to be cleared in May 2016.
Before and after the battle with cancer, the bulldozing ball carrier was a workhorse. In 2014, he earned 298 carries for 1,765 yards with 26 rushing scores. In 2016 he had 216 totes for 1,092 yards and 16 TDs.
The Steelers needed a backup replace DeAngelo Williams. In the road-plowing Conner, Pittsburgh gets a stellar runner with upside. It's a great landing spot to start Conner's NFL journey.