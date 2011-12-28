Steelers still have hopes for division title

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:17 AM

Why to watch
Pittsburgh needs a win to keep division title hopes alive; Cleveland would love to derail its hated rival.

Inside story
Ben Roethlisberger injured his ankle against the Browns a few weeks back, and he could be on the sideline for this one, needed only in case of emergency. Expect heavy doses of the run game by the Steelers, especially if Charlie Batch is under center. Seneca Wallace is making some plays on the run for the Browns. Greg Little, when he holds onto the ball, can be a handful. Peyton Hillis is having a very strong December and trying to take some momentum into free agency. The Browns have given the Steelers and Ravens tough games this month, though they lost both.

More: Go inside each Week 17 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Ahead of the season opener against the Jaguars, the Texans have officially named their starting QB.
news

Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Bill Belichick clarifies previous vaccination remarks: 'As a team, we're better off if everyone is vaccinated'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested last week the number of vaccinated players and coaches who have been affected by COVID has been "a pretty high number," adding the belief "that vaccination solves every problem" is unsubstantiated.
news

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW