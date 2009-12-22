Steelers sign veteran WR Galloway, bring back snapper Retkofsky

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added wide receiver Joey Galloway to their roster Tuesday as the replacement for Limas Sweed.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't reveal any details about Sweed, who went on season-ending injured reserve Monday with a non-football related illness.

"I think it's appropriate right now that we say very little in regard to his personal issues," Tomlin said Tuesday. "He has our full support. Anything else I say will be in regards to protecting his privacy."

Galloway was cut by the New England Patriots earlier this season after catching seven passes for 67 yards. The former Ohio State star has 689 catches for a 15.6-yard average during an NFL career that began in 1995, but he hasn't had a TD catch since making six for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007.

The Steelers were interested in signing Galloway during the offseason, but he chose the Patriots instead. Galloway, 38, grew up in Bellaire, Ohio, which is 60 miles from Pittsburgh.

The Steelers also signed long snapper Jared Retkofsky to replace Greg Warren, who injured a right knee ligament on the final play of Sunday's 37-36 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Retkofsky was the Steelers' long snapper for the final two months and the playoffs last season after Warren tore a knee ligament.

Retkofsky played for the New York Sentinels of the United Football League this season.

