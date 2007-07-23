Steelers sign top draft pick Timmons

The Steelers announced they have signed their 2007 first-round draft pick, linebacker Lawrence Timmons, to a five-year deal. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Timmons (6-1, 234), out of Florida State, was the 15th overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft. Last season as a junior, he started all 13 games for the Seminoles and was named a third-team All-American. Timmons finished second on the team with 79 tackles last year and registered five sacks. He also scored three touchdowns, including one each on an interception return, fumble recovery and blocked punt.

For his career, Timmons finished with 126 tackles (70 solo), eight sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.

The Steelers also announced they agreed to terms with cornerback William Gay, the team's second of two fifth-round picks in the 2007 NFL Draft. Gay (5-10, 190), out of Louisville, played in 46 career games for the Cardinals, starting 36. A first-team All-Big East selection in 2006, Gay finished second on the team in tackles and led Louisville with six interceptions.