Steelers sign Polamalu to four-year extension

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers announced they have signed veteran safety Troy Polamalu to a four-year contract extension. Financial terms of the deal, which keeps him with the team through 2011, were not disclosed.
Polamalu (5-10, 207), who is widely considered the NFL's premiere strong safety, has been named to the past three Pro Bowls, including two straight starts, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2005 and second-team All-Pro honoree in 2004.
''Troy Polamalu is a very special football player who has been a key ingredient to our success over the past few seasons," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. ''We are excited to know he will be a Steeler for many seasons to come."
Despite battling shoulder and knee injuries for much of 2006, Polamalu finished third on the team last season with 82 tackles after posting a career-best 100 tackles during the 2005 campaign. The Steelers first-round draft pick (16th overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft, Polamalu received the Joe Greene Award, following his rookie season for being the team's top rookie.
For his career, Polamalu has 308 tackles (231 solo), 10 sacks and 10 interceptions.