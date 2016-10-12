Around the NFL

Steelers sign Karlos Williams to practice squad

Published: Oct 12, 2016 at 03:04 AM

Former Bills running back Karlos Williams is back on a roster -- but not in Buffalo.

Williams signed with the Steelers practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. Williams had previously worked out for the Steelers and Jets. He also flirted with a return to Buffalo where the former fifth-round pick rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie year in 2015.

Williams can play the moment he is activated, having finished his four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse.

With LeSean McCoy nursing a possible hand injury in Buffalo, it would have made sense for the Bills to stash Williams on the back end of their roster in case of an injury. They can still pluck him off the Steelers practice squad at any time.

Pittsburgh will place Karlos on a roster that also holds his older brother, linebacker Vince. A sixth-round pick by the Steelers in 2013, Vince Williams has a pair of sacks and 21 tackles over the past two weeks.

