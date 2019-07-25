Around the NFL

Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to contract extension

Published: Jul 25, 2019 at 05:04 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had three head coaches since 1969. That number will stay the same until at least 2021.

The Steelers signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced Thursday.

"I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 12 seasons," Tomlin said, via the team. "We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more excited about this upcoming season."

Tomlin, 47, was hired in 2007 and won his first and only Super Bowl in 2008. In his 12 seasons leading the Steelers, the team has never won fewer than eight games and only missed the playoffs four times.

Tomlin ranks second among active head coaches in playoff berths, third in career regular-season wins and tied for fifth in career playoff wins.

There was chatter about Tomlin's job status last season after the Steelers missed the playoffs -- it was their first season without over 10 wins since 2013 -- but this extension, which Tomlin said includes an option for 2022, shows that Pittsburgh has confidence in him going forward.

