Steelers' Shazier (shoulder) should return Week 5

The second-year linebacker won't play Thursday night because of the shoulder and neck injuries that kept him out of Pittsburgh's Week 2 win over the Rams. However, Shazier should be ready to play next week, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.
Shazier tweaked his shoulder on the last of his team-leading 15 tackles against the 49ers in Week 2. The speedy defender is quickly improving and gaining strength in his shoulder after receiving a positive second opinion this week, per Rapoport.
The Steelers should have Shazier back against San Diego on Monday night, before Pittsburgh dives into games against Arizona, Kansas City and Cincinnati.
Shazier's closing speed and quick feet will be missed against the Ravens, but taking a patient approach with one of the team's most promising defenders makes plenty of sense.