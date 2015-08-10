Steelers' Shaun Suisham out for year with torn ACL

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that kicker Shaun Suisham has torn his ACL, an MRI confirmed Monday, and will be out for the 2015 season, according to a source informed of the situation.
The Steelers will hold kicker workouts Tuesday to replace Suisham. Among the kickers invited are Jay Feely, Alex Henery and Garrett Hartley, Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the Steelers' plans.
Suisham told people on Sunday he believed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Hall of Fame Game, sources informed of the situation told Rapoport.
Suisham was injured while trying to make a tackle on a second-half kickoff.
The 33-year-old has been Pittsburgh's everyday kicker since 2010 and signed a four-year deal last August.
Though a kicker seems replaceable, the position has become more specialized over the years. Suisham's directional kicking and experience kicking at the always-dangerous Heinz Field are hard to replace.