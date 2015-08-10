Around the NFL

Steelers' Shaun Suisham out for year with torn ACL

Published: Aug 10, 2015 at 09:06 AM

The Steelers and Vikings were hoping to escape Canton without any significant injuries, but Pittsburgh unfortunately lost one key starter.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that kicker Shaun Suisham has torn his ACL, an MRI confirmed Monday, and will be out for the 2015 season, according to a source informed of the situation.

The Steelers will hold kicker workouts Tuesday to replace Suisham. Among the kickers invited are Jay Feely, Alex Henery and Garrett Hartley, Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the Steelers' plans.

Suisham told people on Sunday he believed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Hall of Fame Game, sources informed of the situation told Rapoport.

On Sunday, the Post-Gazette reported Suisham suffered a serious knee injury.

Suisham was injured while trying to make a tackle on a second-half kickoff.

The 33-year-old has been Pittsburgh's everyday kicker since 2010 and signed a four-year deal last August.

Though a kicker seems replaceable, the position has become more specialized over the years. Suisham's directional kicking and experience kicking at the always-dangerous Heinz Field are hard to replace.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast covers the latest on Aldon Smith's release and breaks down the training camp stories flying under the radar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Friday on "Inside Training Camp Live" that he's preparing as if 2022 will be his last season.

news

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Baltimore center Tyler Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to a foot injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension

After signing a new contract extension, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson expresses his happiness to remain in Pittsburgh.

news

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'

Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

news

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

news

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson: Travon Walker 'did some really good things' in HOF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat a majority of starters in the team's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker used the opportunity to shine.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

The start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW