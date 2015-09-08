Steelers season preview: Will offense carry defense?

The offense will probably need to score at least 30 points most weeks. Out is legendary Dick LeBeau; in is new defensive coordinator Keith Butler. The LeBeau-less Steelers defense, is staring at a transition year. The back end of the defense is of most concern. It's so bad in the defensive secondary, Mike Tomlin has taken a hands-on approach in teaching his young secondary, and Pittsburgh will utilize more cover-two in 2015. With pass rush question marks still lingering (we are staring at you, Jarvis Jones), the secondary will be picked apart by good quarterbacks. It appears to be a defensive transition year in Pittsburgh, which could ultimately derail their Super Bowl aspirations.