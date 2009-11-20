Steelers safety Polamalu could miss next two games with bad knee

Published: Nov 20, 2009 at 08:31 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu didn't practice all week because of a left knee injury and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Polamalu also might miss the Steelers'
Nov. 29 showdown with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports, citing a league source. The Steelers are hopeful the injury will not keep Polamalu out of more than three games total, according to La Canfora, and the team will be cautious about how quickly the five-time Pro Bowl safety returns.

Polamalu missed the Steelers' four games after the season opener because of a ligament tear, only to injure the same knee during an 18-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Polamalu's latest injury is to a different ligament. He wore a heavy brace as he watched practice this week.

Defensive end Travis Kirschke will sit out his third consecutive game for the Steelers because of a torn left calf muscle. He had been filling in for Aaron Smith, who's out for the season with a torn right rotator cuff.

Nick Eason will start again at left defensive end. Tyrone Carter will start at safety in Polamalu's place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

