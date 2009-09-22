Steelers safety Carter slowed by bruised thigh, but should play

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers safety Tyrone Carter should practice later this week despite a bruised left thigh and is expected to play Sunday against Cincinnati.
Coach Mike Tomlin said that Carter, filling in for the injured Troy Polamalu, might be limited in practice Wednesday but should be ready later in the week.
Afterward, Carter said he probably shouldn't have been on the field when he gave up Johnny Knox's touchdown catch with 6:21 left because he couldn't cover Knox by himself while hurt.
Tomlin said Tuesday that he wouldn't second-guess his decision to keep Carter in the game, and that he trusts the medical staff to make the right decision whether he could play.
