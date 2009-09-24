Steelers safety Carter fined $5K for hit that injured him

Published: Sep 24, 2009 at 04:08 PM

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL fined Steelers safety Tyrone Carter $5,000 on Thursday for a hit that left him with a bruised left thigh.

After Carter hit Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen in last Sunday's 17-14 Steelers loss, he played hurt and said he might have given up a game-tying touchdown pass to Johnny Knox because of it.

"They said I led with the crown of my helmet," Carter said of the league's ruling. "I watched the play over and over again and I hit him in the shoulder. So I don't know. Ask the league. Of course, I'm going to appeal."

Carter didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday because of the injury, but he said he expects to play Sunday at Cincinnati.

