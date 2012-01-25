Steelers S Ryan Clark added to Pro Bowl

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is heading to Hawaii. The 10-year veteran will replace injured Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in this weekend's Pro Bowl.
Clark led the Steelers with 100 tackles this season, adding one interception and five passes defensed. He'll join quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, kick returner Antonio Brown and linebacker James Harrison on the AFC team.
Pittsburgh safety Troy Polamalu, center Maurkice Pouncey and wide receiver Mike Wallace were selected to the Pro Bowl but will miss the game due to injury.