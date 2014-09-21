 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steelers run all over Panthers in dominant victory

Published: Sep 21, 2014 at 04:46 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned their fortunes around in impressive fashion on Sunday night, authoring a dominant performance in a 37-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Our takeaways:

  1. The Steelers looked lost against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday. Here, they dominated the Panthers on both sides of the ball. The offense was especially impressive against what's widely regarded as one of the best defenses in the NFL. That the Steelers did it on the road was even better.
  1. Cam Newton still doesn't look quite right, and he took way too many hits on Sunday. The Steelers pounded on the Panthers' quarterback, who was limping noticeably before being replaced by Derek Anderson in the final minutes. The Panthers need to find some balance on offense and not put their franchise star in so many obvious passing situations.
  1. Antonio Brown is a grown man. The eternally underrated wide receiver had 10 catches for 90 yards and two scores. He's a perfect fit with Ben Roethlisberger: The quarterback is a master at buying time, and Brown is a master of improvising his way into open spaces.
  1. Le'Veon Bell's breakout season is taking flight. The second-year running back set up a touchdown with an 81-yard run -- the longest run in the NFL this season -- and finished with 146 yards on 20 carries. LeGarrette Blount added a 50-yard rumble later and went over 100 yards in garbage time. Not a bad combo.
  1. Philly Brown delivered one of the most destructive special teams gaffes you'll ever see. Brown muffed a punt, picked it up, got stripped, then watched -- in horror, we presume -- as the ball kicked into the end zone before being recovered by the Steelers for a back-breaking touchdown. Ted Ginn is missed.
  1. Reminder: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen can flat out play. On Sunday, he beat Steelers cornerback Cortez Allen on a fourth-down, then bolted down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown. Kelvin Benjamin is a star on the rise, but Olsen remains Cam Newton's best weapon.
  1. Have we seen the last of Ike Taylor? Mike Tomlin announced veteran Steelers cornerback suffered a broken forearm.
  1. Rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier left the game with a right knee injury and didn't return. If the speedy first-round pick is out for an extended period of time, it's a big blow to the Pittsburgh defense.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown agrees to four-year, $120 million extension

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed, keeping the star receiver in Detroit through the 2027 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday
news

Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Kirk Cousins' study habits: 'He's like a nerd up there. He's obsessed with it'

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot says Kirk Cousins brings more to the table than just steady QB play after seeing what the veteran brings to the building the past few weeks.
news

Jerry Jones staying patient with Prescott, Lamb, Parsons extensions: 'I want to see some more cards played'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and pass rusher Micah Parsons are all up from massive extensions, but owner Jerry Jones is remaining patient on a matter that has hindered Dallas' offseason. 
news

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson ready to help QB Bryce Young 'grow'

Diontae Johnson knows full well that his new quarterback needs help to recover from a rough rookie season, and the new Carolina Panthers receiver believes he can help Bryce Young turn the corner in Year 2.
news

Jerry Jones stands put on Cowboys' 2024 motto: 'All-in. All-in. All-in.'

Jerry Jones is doubling down on going all-in. The Dallas Cowboys owner proclaimed that the club was pushing its chips to the center of the table in preparation for the 2024 season back in January, creating anticipation for a fanbase that's gone unquenched. Two days prior to the draft, Jones explained that he believes the team has been all-in and will continue to be.
news

Broncos pick up CB Pat Surtain II's fifth-year option

Denver has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team announced Tuesday. 
news

GM Ryan Poles: Tune in on Thursday to see who Bears pick No. 1 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles played it cool on Tuesday regarding who his team will select No. 1 overall to begin the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL says review into potential tampering by Falcons, Eagles will not conclude week of 2024 draft

The NFL's efforts to gather information regarding any potential tampering by the Falcons and Eagles surrounding their signings of Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley last month, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Houston Texans unveil first uniform redesign since franchise's inception in 2000

The Houston Texans are the latest team to unveil new uniforms for the 2024 season, marking the team's first redesign since its inception in 2000.