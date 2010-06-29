Steelers RT Colon to miss season after Achilles surgery, agent says

Baldinger: Adams still solid
The Steelers have nothing
to lose by signing Flozell Adams. He knows how to play. Adams is limited, because no one has the same legs after 12 years in the league, but he could be a good insurance policy.
There are certain players that Adams would face that he could still dominate. He has problems with younger, quicker players who can really bend and move. But the bigger, stand-up guys, he can still wire them up.
-- Brian Baldinger
Pittsburgh Steelers starting right tackle Willie Colon will undergo season-ending surgery on his right Achilles' tendon, his agent said, confirming what NFL.com first reported Monday.
Colon's agent, Joe Linta, said Tuesday that Dr. James Bradley will perform the surgery Wednesday. Linta called Colon's injury a "classic torn Achilles," with a recovery time of 9 to 12 months.
Colon, 27, is eligible to become a free agent after the 2010 season, and Linta said his client would be open to staying in Pittsburgh.
"Based on my conversation with Dr. Bradley, this is a routine Achilles surgery and will not impact Willie's future as a player," Linta said. "There is no reason he will not have a 100 percent recovery, and this shouldn't impact his ability to generate a contract. He'd have to pass a physical, but his recovery time will put him on schedule to do that."
The Steelers had free-agent tackle Flozell Adams in for a visit Tuesday and could sign him as a stopgap replacement for Colon in 2010. Adams made five Pro Bowls in 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, who released him this offseason.
Steelers rookie offensive tackle Chris Scott, a fifth-round draft pick, also will have surgery Wednesday, the team announced, to repair a right foot injury that occurred while he was training in Tennessee.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.