Around the NFL

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

Published: Sep 02, 2022 at 01:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin remains mum on his starting quarterback situation, at least publicly.

If rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky under center in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

"I am just focused on getting better," Pickett said this week, via the team's official website. "Still learning a lot of things, getting my first true game plan going into Cincinnati. So, a lot of things I am learning, taking it all in stride and enjoying it."

The prevailing thought suggests Trubisky will get the starting nod to open the season. The veteran signed this offseason as the starter and hasn't done anything to lose the gig. He performed admirably in the preseason finale against Detroit even as his offensive line crumbled each snap.

Pickett shined in the preseason, as well, but not likely enough to leapfrog Trubisky at this stage. The rookie is simply focusing on stacking positive days whether or not he's named the starter.

"All the positives that I built on from minicamp, OTAs, into camp and the preseason games," Pickett said. "I thought I continued to get better. I just want to build off of that going into the season now."

Before the preseason, Pickett was well behind Trubisky, but the Pitt product flashed against backups, and his mobility could be a boost behind a woeful offensive line. Pickett said he learned a whole heap through the preseason action.

"Practice is incredibly important, but game reps, you can't duplicate those in practice," Pickett said. "Having those games reps under my belt heading into the season I think, is incredibly important."

Those preseason reps pulled Pickett closer to Trubisky in the race for the starting gig. And if the rookie doesn't win the Week 1 job, his performance in the exhibition games will give Tomlin confidence to turn to him if the veteran struggles at any point this season.

_NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn moreabout NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

news

Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms

Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night.

news

Former lacrosse star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons' initial 53-man roster

Jared Bernhardt has only been a football wide receiver since May but showed enough this summer to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster.

news

Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney 'ready to go' for season opener: 'I've got a lot to prove to myself'

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed seven games in 2021, underwent a knee procedure early in the offseason that kept him out of spring practices, and has been dealing with an undisclosed leg injury during training camp that kept him out of preseason action.

news

Dak Prescott to Cowboys' doubters: 'Keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play'

The Cowboys famously haven't won multiple playoff games in a season or made the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Dallas also has not made it to the postseason in back-to-back campaigns since 2006-2007.

news

Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't want to 'ruffle the feathers' by requesting release, happy to stay with 49ers

Niners QB1 Trey Lance doesn't believe anything changes with Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the team, and Jimmy G stressed his ego is in check going from a starting QB to a backup.

news

Former Buccaneers, Bills TE O.J. Howard signing with Texans

Tight end O.J. Howard, formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after spilling oil and badly burning his foot while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE