 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steelers roll as Antonio Brown catches three TDs

Published: Nov 24, 2016 at 03:25 PM

The banged-up Indianapolis Colts (5-6) put up a surprisingly formidable performance, but still fell to the AFC North's sleeping giant, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-7 in the Thanksgiving finale Thursday.

Here's what we learned...

  1. Say what you will about Colts coach Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck backup Scott Tolzien, but the pair coached and played a hell of a game Thursday given the circumstances. Early on, the Colts also lost center Ryan Kelly, guard Denzelle Good, top corner Vontae Davis and top receiver T.Y. Hilton, who dropped a perfectly thrown bomb from Tolzien a few minutes before sustaining a back injury. Pagano went for it on fourth down, he called a fake punt and rotated Frank Gore in as a wildcat back. No one can accuse him of taking a hard pass on this week.
  1. As for Tolzien, he played well enough to keep the Colts in this game even if the final stat line -- 22-of-36, 205 yards, one touchdown and two picks -- didn't show it. It felt like Pittsburgh was rushing at least five on every play, and well into the fourth quarter when Ross Cockrell nearly split him in half after a free run on a secondary blitz.
  1. How ridiculous are Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger? Brown, who now leads all receivers with 10 touchdowns on the season, benefited from an ailing Vontae Davis, who was simply punished on two of the receiver's three touchdowns on Thursday. There was nearly a fourth when Brown snapped off a double move that forced Davis to fall into the turf. Matchup conditions aside, this is simply a great receiver-quarterback tandem. Their unconscious feel for one another on a back shoulder fade is nearly impossible to stop, and rivals the beauty of Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison/Tom Brady-Wes Welker/Eli Manning-Plaxico Burress in their primes.
  1. The Steelers (6-5) don't have a cakewalk over the next few weeks -- Giants, at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Ravens -- but next week's game against a surging Eli Manning and Odell Beckham should give us a sense of where Pittsburgh is at post-Roethlisberger injury. Do they have the individual talent on defense to keep themselves in a big game like they did against Dallas back on Nov. 13? Can they torch a Giants secondary that has been playing as well as any unit in football?
  1. Perhaps the only silver lining of the Cam Heyward injury in Pittsburgh was the forced maturity of rookie nose tackle Javon Hargrave. The Steelers are depending on three rookies -- Hargrave, Sean Davis and Artie Burns -- heavily on defense and Thursday's game was a nice preview of what we can expect down the road. The 300-pound Hargrave showed some nice inside rush moves in an adjusted role against a banged-up Colts interior. If he can be this disruptive next week, Pittsburgh's best remaining rusher -- James Harrison -- could open up a sizable sack lead over the rest of his defensive teammates.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Guard Nick Allegretti says he came to Commanders to 'be a starter in Week 1'

Commanders' new guard, Nick Allegretti, talked about why he came to Washington. "I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week 1," Allegretti said. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Team to address 'obvious' O-line needs through multiple avenues

After five offensive linemen were lost to free agency earlier this month, including three 2023 starters, the Seattle Seahawks have a clear void on the front line, which general manager John Schneider said the team is looking to address through both free agency and the draft.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better'

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is focused on strengthening the Colts' secondary with the young defensive backs they already have. "We think these guys are gonna continue to get better," Ballard said.
news

Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

No longer a case of the right team, wrong time, the stars have finally aligned for Jadeveon Clowney to play for his hometown club as a matured veteran.
news

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

Last year, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the opening of free agency. This year, several waves have come and gone in free agency, and the cornerback seems content to ride a few more before landing with a team.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn is counting on Bobby Wagner as 'multiplier': 'He's all that I love about football'

By signing Bobby Wagner in free agency, Quinn reunited with a linebacker he coached in 2013 and 2014 at the dawn of a Hall of Fame career -- one that's coming full circle now with Wagner ready to set the standard for the Washington Commanders.
news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints are moving training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.