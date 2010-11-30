Steelers' Roethlisberger wearing boot but expected to play

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 04:15 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing a protective boot on his sprained right foot but is expected to play Sunday when Pittsburgh and Baltimore face off for first place in the AFC North.

Roethlisberger re-injured the foot during a 19-16 overtime victory in Buffalo last Sunday. He did not leave the game and had an 18-yard run while scrambling after getting hurt.

Polamalu fighting through injury

Troy Polamalu is making plays despite not practicing most weeks. The rest of the NFL must be wondering what the Steelers S could possibly do better if he were fully healthy. More ...

Roethlisberger may not practice Wednesday, but coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic the quarterback will play despite some pain and discomfort.

"He might be limited somewhat," Tomlin said Tuesday of Roethlisberger's practice status. "I'm going to be optimistic and hopeful that he'll be a full participant, but there's a chance he couldn't be."

Tomlin said Roethlisberger was not close to coming out of the Buffalo game.

"He was absent from our sideline at the very end of the first half and maybe was late coming back from halftime, but that was simply because we were taking a picture of his foot," Tomlin said. "I was pretty comfortable that he was going to compete and continue throughout the game."

Roethlisberger has missed two of the Steelers' last three games against the Ravens. He had a concussion when the teams played in Baltimore last season, and he sat out the Ravens' 17-14 win in Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 while completing his four-game suspension.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh both have 8-3 records, and the winner will own the division lead with four games remaining.

Steelers defensive end Nick Eason has a sprained left medial collateral ligament he hurt against Buffalo but hasn't been ruled out, although such injuries normally take multiple weeks to heal. Cornerback Bryant McFadden (hamstring) also hasn't been ruled out. Safety Troy Polamalu (Achilles' tendon) might not practice, but is expected to play. He also was held out of most on-field work before the Buffalo game.

Defensive end Brett Keisel (hamstring, calf), who has played only a few snaps in six weeks, is expected to practice. He planned to play last week, only to have the injury flare up the day before the game.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) is likely to play after sitting out against Buffalo. Tight end Matt Spaeth (concussion) will be evaluated Wednesday.

If Roethlisberger has an unexpected setback and can't play, Tomlin said, Byron Leftwich will replace him. Leftwich hasn't played this season.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

This Week in NFL History (Feb. 28 - March 6): John Ross sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.22 40

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past. 
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW