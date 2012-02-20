Steelers' Roethlisberger still waiting to hear from OC Haley

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger still has yet to speak with new offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was hired last week.
The Steelers brought Haley aboard after deciding not to retain Bruce Arians, who had led the team's offense the previous five seasons.
Roethlisberger said last week he hadn't spoken to Haley, and he told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Monday nothing has changed on that front.
"He still hasn't called yet," Roethlisberger said.
According to the Tribune-Review, Roethlisberger's tone suggested he didn't plan on making the first move.
Haley's hiring came amid reports that team president Art Rooney II orchestrated the departure of Arians and pushed for Haley as the replacement above Mike Tomlin's wishes.
Roethlisberger expressed concern the youth on the Steelers' roster will be set back if Haley decides to install a new offense.
"I've gotten a lot of calls and texts and emails from people around the league, both good and bad about him," Roethlisberger said of Haley on Thursday. "Everybody has an opinion, as we all know, and they're letting me know what their interaction with him was -- good, bad and indifferent. I've heard a lot of things and I'm looking forward to meeting him and forming my own opinion."