Steelers' Roethlisberger practices for second straight day

Published: Dec 17, 2011 at 05:05 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took part in a limited portion of practice for the second straight day on Saturday and was officially listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the team.

The Steelers ruled out linebacker Chris Carter (hamstring), center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot) for the game. Safety Troy Polamalu (hamstring) took part in full practice Saturday after missing the previous two days and is listed as probable.

Polamalu refused to say he was a certainty to play Monday.

"The younger you are, I would think the more repetitions you got the better you'd be," Polamalu said. "But I, obviously, need a lot of repetitions and wasn't able to get those."

Roethlisberger has been nursing a sprained left ankle he injured last week against the Cleveland Browns. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has maintained all week that Roethlisberger would need to practice at least once in order to play against the 49ers.

The fact Roethlisberger was able to practice on consecutive days is a good sign for the Steelers. If Roethlisberger can't go, 37-year-old Charlie Batch will start in his place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

