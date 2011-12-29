Steelers' Roethlisberger plans to play on bad ankle vs. Browns

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 09:00 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't want his sprained left ankle to keep him out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

"As long as I can deal with pain, I'll be out there," Roethlisberger said Thursday. "I don't want to let the guys down, so I'll do what I can to be out there."

Rashard Mendenhall

Roethlisberger, who sat out the Steelers' victory over the St. Louis Rams last weekend, fully participated in practice again Thursday. He said the ankle, sprained Dec. 8 during the last meeting with the Browns, was "a little sore."

Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians said he was "much more" confident in Roethlisberger's ability to play Sunday after watching his mobility improve in Thursday's practice. According to Arians, Roethlisberger will play if he's healthy.

"I want him out there but not at the risk of injuring himself," Arians said. "If he can't move around and get out of the way, there's no sense in getting him out there."

There's plenty at stake against the Browns as the Steelers (11-4) remain in the hunt for the AFC North title. To win it, they need to beat the Browns and hope the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

If Roethlisberger can't play, 37-year-old Charlie Batch, who threw for 208 yards in the Steelers' victory over the Rams, is expected to start.

Guard Doug Legursky (shoulder) and safety Troy Polamalu (knee) sat out for the second consecutive practice Thursday. Linebacker James Harrison, who sat out Wednesday's practice with a neck injury, and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle), who was limited in practice Wednesday, fully participated Thursday.

