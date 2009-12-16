Steelers' Roethlisberger believes players might hide head injuries

Published: Dec 16, 2009 at 10:33 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger supports the NFL's stricter policies on allowing players back on the field after sustaining head injuries. But will players comply?

Speaking to reporters in Green Bay on a conference call Wednesday, Roethlisberger said he believed league officials have players' best interests in mind. But Roethlisberger suspects players won't be "completely honest" about injuries because they want to keep playing.

"All of us want to be fathers and husbands someday. In that sense, I think it's good," Roethlisberger said. "I think it does run the risk that we are tough guys, we want to play through things, and I think guys will not be completely honest, for fear that they can't get back in the game. I think it's kind of a double-edged sword."

Roethlisberger sat out the Steelers' Nov. 29 loss at Baltimore because of a concussion.

This month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams saying a player shouldn't be allowed to return to action if he showed certain symptoms, including an inability to remember assignments or plays, a gap in memory, persistent dizziness and persistent headaches.

The previous standard said a player shouldn't be allowed to return if he lost consciousness.

Nearly one-fifth of 160 NFL players surveyed by The Associated Press from Nov. 2-15 replied that they have hidden or played down the effects of a concussion.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson feels 'defeated' after benching on Monday night

Defeated is a word cornerback J.C. Jackson used to describe how he was feeling Wednesday inside the Chargers locker room, just two days after he was benched for the second half and overtime of the team's Monday night win over the Broncos.

news

Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 100. Grant Gordon chronicles the versatile Cardinals star whom Jim Thorpe called the "greatest football player I have ever seen."

news

Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status

On Tuesday, Jim Irsay went public with his feelings on Daniel Snyder. Judy Battista explores what this means for the NFL and its owners.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey trying to tune out trade talk

Could the Panthers trade franchise star Christian McCaffrey? With reporters regarding his status swirling, McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday that he's doing his best to ignore the talk.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE