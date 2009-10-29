Steelers' Roethlisberger absorbs another sack after scoring change

Published: Oct 29, 2009 at 09:37 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger can be sacked even during an off week.

A scoring change has given the Minnesota Vikings an additional sack of Roethlisberger during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 27-17 victory Sunday at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger was sacked four times, giving him 20 for the season.

A play in which Roethlisberger initially was given a 1-yard loss on a run has been changed to a sack by Minnesota's Kevin Williams. That means Roethlisberger is on pace to be sacked 46 times this season, as many times as he was dropped last season.

Roethlisberger has been sacked an NFL-high 212 times since beginning his career in 2004, 12 times more than the St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger during that period. No other quarterback has been sacked more than 174 times.

